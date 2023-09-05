Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AVID. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley cut Avid Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $27.05 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Securities lowered Avid Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.05 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.22.

AVID opened at $26.68 on Friday. Avid Technology has a 12-month low of $19.78 and a 12-month high of $33.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 1.17.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $108.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.48 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 134.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Avid Technology by 12,291.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 1,062.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 309.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution in the United States and internationally. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

