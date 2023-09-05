StockNews.com Begins Coverage on USD Partners (NYSE:USDP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

USD Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USDP opened at $0.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1.82. USD Partners has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.26.

Get USD Partners alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USDP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of USD Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of USD Partners in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of USD Partners by 145.1% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 12.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of USD Partners during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

USD Partners Company Profile

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.