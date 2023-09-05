StockNews.com Lowers TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $820.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $870.00 to $1,044.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $920.54.

TDG opened at $911.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $499.63 and a fifty-two week high of $940.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $883.92 and a 200 day moving average of $807.81.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.76, for a total transaction of $2,561,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.76, for a total value of $2,561,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $878.41, for a total value of $10,395,103.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,602 shares of company stock worth $51,247,446. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDG. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 66.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,790,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

