StockNews.com Lowers Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) to Hold

BSX has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.50.

NYSE BSX opened at $53.62 on Friday. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $37.74 and a 1-year high of $54.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.22 and a 200-day moving average of $51.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $78.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.37, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 15,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total transaction of $795,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $332,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 15,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $795,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,110 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,535 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

