Magenta Therapeutics Stock to Split on Thursday, September 7th (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA – Free Report) are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, September 7th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, September 7th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, September 7th.

Magenta Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MGTA opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $2.22.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Magenta Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 417.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 64,288 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 496.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23,171 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 307.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 49,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company focus on improving stem cell transplantation. Its product candidates are designed to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant to patients with blood cancers, genetic diseases, and autoimmune diseases. The company's product portfolio includes MGTA-117, an anti-CD117 antibody conjugated to an amanitin payload that targets hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) and leukemia cells; and MGTA-45, an anti-human CD45 antibody conjugated to a DNA-interacting payload for HSCs, leukemia cells, and immune cells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.