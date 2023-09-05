Xiao-I Co.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on September 5th (NASDAQ:AIXI)

Xiao-I’s (NASDAQ:AIXI – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, September 5th. Xiao-I had issued 5,700,000 shares in its IPO on March 9th. The total size of the offering was $38,760,000 based on an initial share price of $6.80. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Xiao-I Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of Xiao-I stock opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.52. Xiao-I has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $10.39.
Xiao-I Company Profile
