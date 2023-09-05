Xiao-I Co.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on September 5th (NASDAQ:AIXI)

Xiao-I’s (NASDAQ:AIXI – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, September 5th. Xiao-I had issued 5,700,000 shares in its IPO on March 9th. The total size of the offering was $38,760,000 based on an initial share price of $6.80. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Xiao-I Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Xiao-I stock opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.52. Xiao-I has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $10.39.

Xiao-I Company Profile

Xiao-I Corporation, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Xiao-i Robot Technology Co, Ltd., provides smart city, software, and architectural design artificial intelligence services in the People's Republic of China. It offers software products, such as intelligent interactive platform, intelligent voice platform, knowledge fusion platform, computer vision series platform, and other intelligent products.

