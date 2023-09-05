Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ FRGI opened at $8.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.52 million, a P/E ratio of -40.10 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.06. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $9.28.
Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $106.84 million during the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.82%.
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical brand. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items.
