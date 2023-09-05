Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2023

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGIFree Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRGI opened at $8.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.52 million, a P/E ratio of -40.10 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.06. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $9.28.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGIGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $106.84 million during the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,547,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,468,000 after purchasing an additional 43,964 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,050,000 after purchasing an additional 68,938 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,295,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,284,000 after purchasing an additional 16,922 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,270,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,339,000 after purchasing an additional 12,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,158,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical brand. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.