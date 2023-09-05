Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRGI opened at $8.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.52 million, a P/E ratio of -40.10 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.06. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $9.28.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $106.84 million during the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,547,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,468,000 after purchasing an additional 43,964 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,050,000 after purchasing an additional 68,938 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,295,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,284,000 after purchasing an additional 16,922 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,270,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,339,000 after purchasing an additional 12,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,158,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical brand. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.