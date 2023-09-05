Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Primo Water from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Primo Water Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PRMW stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.14. Primo Water has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $16.47.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.22 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 3.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,600,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,515 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,581,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,066 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,977,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,764,000 after acquiring an additional 470,410 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Primo Water by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,993,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,761,000 after purchasing an additional 369,122 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Primo Water by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,697,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,612,000 after purchasing an additional 560,914 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

