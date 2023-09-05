StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Vascular Biogenics Stock Performance
VBLT stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. Vascular Biogenics has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.82.
Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
About Vascular Biogenics
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd.
