StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Stock Performance

VBLT stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. Vascular Biogenics has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vascular Biogenics

About Vascular Biogenics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VBLT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.