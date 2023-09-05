Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. SVB Leerink upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Securities upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Trading Down 0.1 %

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.96. The company has a market capitalization of $277.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.60.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $90.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.82 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tabula Rasa HealthCare

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRHC. UBS Group AG increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 244.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,302,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 924,421 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter worth about $4,912,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter worth about $4,947,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 258.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 626,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 452,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter worth about $3,532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise Risk Score, a medication risk stratification technology for identification of patients in need of clinical intervention.

