EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of EchoStar from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

EchoStar Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:SATS opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.08. EchoStar has a 12 month low of $14.66 and a 12 month high of $24.80.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $453.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.90 million. EchoStar had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 3.78%. Analysts expect that EchoStar will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 13.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,060 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,060,000 after buying an additional 531,537 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,366,819 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,289,000 after buying an additional 182,601 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 6.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,457,293 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,471,000 after buying an additional 87,293 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,142,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,051,000 after buying an additional 317,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,071,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after buying an additional 107,947 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

