StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, William Blair downgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pieris Pharmaceuticals
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PIRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 149.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 38,179 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $1,263,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,338,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 21,150 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 128,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,760 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.
