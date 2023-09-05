StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair downgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PIRS

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ PIRS opened at $0.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.73. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.97. The company has a market cap of $34.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PIRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 149.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 38,179 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $1,263,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,338,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 21,150 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 128,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,760 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.