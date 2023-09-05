MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOVFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Performance

MediciNova stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. MediciNova has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $116.74 million, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.26.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that MediciNova will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediciNova

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNOV. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in MediciNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in MediciNova by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,852 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MediciNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MediciNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in MediciNova by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 28,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

