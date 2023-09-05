MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Performance

MediciNova stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. MediciNova has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $116.74 million, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.26.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that MediciNova will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediciNova

About MediciNova

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNOV. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in MediciNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in MediciNova by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,852 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MediciNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MediciNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in MediciNova by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 28,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

