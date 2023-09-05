StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Performance

Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.27.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 43.47% and a negative return on equity of 83.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Applied DNA Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APDN. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

Further Reading

