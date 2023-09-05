LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on LightPath Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

LightPath Technologies Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of LightPath Technologies

LPTH opened at $1.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.33 million, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. LightPath Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $2.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPTH. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,110,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,401,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,100 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 195,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

