Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $3.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sorrento Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRNE. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 132.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,960,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,129,000 after buying an additional 19,365,130 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,769,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 916.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,383,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 2,149,187 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,905,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,890,000 after buying an additional 1,797,652 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,516,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,351,000 after buying an additional 1,620,150 shares during the period. 34.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.