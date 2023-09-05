StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
INO stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.71. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $2.61.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.56% and a negative net margin of 1,750.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inovio Pharmaceuticals
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Inovio Pharmaceuticals
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.