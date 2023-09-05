StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

INO stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.71. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $2.61.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.56% and a negative net margin of 1,750.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INO. Brainard Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 41,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 13,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

