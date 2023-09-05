Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Community Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TCFC stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.57 million, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. Community Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Community Financial during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Community Financial by 962.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Community Financial by 943.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 10,760 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Community Financial by 96.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 72.8% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 60,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 25,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

About Community Financial

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, and commercial equipment loans, as well as commercial loan products, including term loans, demand loans, and lines of credit; consumer loans, such as loans for automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, and trucks, home improvement loans, secured and unsecured personal lines of credit, and credit card loans.

