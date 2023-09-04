O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NYSE:OI traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.28. The stock had a trading volume of 783,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,459. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $23.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.42.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. O-I Glass’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in O-I Glass by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter worth $728,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 109.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 499.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

