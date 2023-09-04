Everdome Tops One Day Trading Volume of $551,903.64 (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Everdome token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Everdome has a market capitalization of $13.20 million and approximately $551,903.64 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Everdome has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome launched on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,873,513,332 tokens. The official message board for Everdome is everdome.io/news. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

