Model N (NYSE:MODN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms have also commented on MODN. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Model N from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Model N in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Model N from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Model N from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Model N from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.30.

Model N Price Performance

MODN traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.36. 227,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,883. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.12. Model N has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $43.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Model N had a negative net margin of 17.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Model N will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Model N

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 9,609 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $268,763.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,857,094.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 9,609 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $268,763.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,857,094.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rehmann Rayani sold 2,718 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $76,022.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,867.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,829 shares of company stock valued at $919,196 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Model N

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MODN. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Model N during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,799,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 1,414.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 702,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,492,000 after purchasing an additional 656,093 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 193.8% in the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 647,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,678,000 after purchasing an additional 427,201 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,973,000 after purchasing an additional 343,775 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,888,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,129,000 after purchasing an additional 340,964 shares during the period.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

