Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

EQNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

NYSE:EQNR traded up $1.03 on Monday, reaching $31.60. 2,745,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,206,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $98.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $39.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.27.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.08). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinor ASA

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $794,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,800,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,119,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 436,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,744,000 after acquiring an additional 31,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

