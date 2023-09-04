Centene (NYSE:CNC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

CNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.94.

Shares of Centene stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,239,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534,560. The stock has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.42. Centene has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $93.58.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Centene’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Centene will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Centene by 79,760.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 460,150,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,037,178,000 after buying an additional 459,574,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,483,403,000 after buying an additional 225,114,221 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $713,235,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 16.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,959,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,573,000 after buying an additional 4,839,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Centene by 1,558.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,202,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

