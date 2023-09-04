Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Shares of BBAR stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.49. The stock had a trading volume of 579,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,550. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the second quarter valued at $155,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 52,329 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 364.0% during the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 343,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 62,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,103,000.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

