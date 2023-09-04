Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.
Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Smart Sand from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.
Smart Sand Stock Performance
Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $74.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.35 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Smart Sand will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smart Sand
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. bought a new position in Smart Sand in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Smart Sand in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Smart Sand in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Smart Sand in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Smart Sand in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.
Smart Sand Company Profile
Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite storage solution.
