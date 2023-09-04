Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

OMAB has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

NASDAQ:OMAB traded down $0.76 on Monday, reaching $91.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,523. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $96.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.90.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 58.51% and a net margin of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $204.84 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 1st quarter worth about $47,603,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 699,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,375,000 after purchasing an additional 22,756 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,870,000 after purchasing an additional 21,244 shares during the period. INCA Investments LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 255,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,659,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 732.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 185,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

