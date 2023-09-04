StockNews.com Upgrades Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) to “Buy”

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CDTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cidara Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.67.

NASDAQ:CDTX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.79. 141,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890,298. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.20. Cidara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $71.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.95% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Cidara Therapeutics news, CEO Jeffrey Stein acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 331,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,337.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDTX. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

