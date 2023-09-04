StockNews.com Upgrades Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) to Buy

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their target price on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Amkor Technology Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.16. 521,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.75. Amkor Technology has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $31.38.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amkor Technology will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $71,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,710.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $286,551. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 413,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,918,000 after purchasing an additional 21,949 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,711,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,754,000 after purchasing an additional 51,306 shares during the period. 38.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

