StockNews.com Upgrades Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) to “Buy”

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Harvard Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of HBIO stock remained flat at $4.41 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 82,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,084. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Harvard Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.26 million, a P/E ratio of -33.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.71.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $28.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harvard Bioscience

In related news, CEO James W. Green bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $109,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,862,679 shares in the company, valued at $12,538,534.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBIO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

