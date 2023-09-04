Streakk Tops 24-Hour Volume of $49,033.45 (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. In the last week, Streakk has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One Streakk token can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001761 BTC on major exchanges. Streakk has a total market cap of $4.54 million and approximately $49,033.45 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Streakk Profile

Streakk’s launch date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 0.49121274 USD and is down -12.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $154,221.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

