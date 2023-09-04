Geegoopuzzle Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $816.04 Million (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 4th. Geegoopuzzle has a total market capitalization of $816.04 million and $807,834.70 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.44 or 0.00021108 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00007235 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00017459 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00015274 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,787.47 or 1.00054690 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Token Profile

GGP is a token. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 5.44513424 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,240,310.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

