Terra Classic One Day Volume Hits $41.28 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 4th. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $356.66 million and approximately $41.28 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Terra Classic has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Terra Classic alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00009349 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002692 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001722 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000035 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002372 BTC.

About Terra Classic

LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,836,923,021,329 coins and its circulating supply is 5,802,544,444,898 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.