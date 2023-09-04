Threshold (T) Trading Down 5% Over Last Week

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for $0.0171 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Threshold has traded down 5% against the dollar. Threshold has a total market cap of $170.87 million and approximately $3.93 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00007235 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00021108 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00017459 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00015274 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25,787.47 or 1.00054690 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,956,309,596.342915 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01714046 USD and is down -1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $4,339,899.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

