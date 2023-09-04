HI Price Hits $0.0018 (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. In the last week, HI has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar. One HI token can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market cap of $4.86 million and approximately $454,147.82 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00007235 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00021108 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00017459 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00015274 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25,787.47 or 1.00054690 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000070 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00198283 USD and is down -0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $390,683.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

