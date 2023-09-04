Cronos (CRO) Price Tops $0.0506 on Exchanges

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Cronos token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0506 or 0.00000196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and approximately $8.64 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00037982 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00026046 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00012684 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003597 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

