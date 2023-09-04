KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) versus Li & Fung (OTCMKTS:LFUGY) Head to Head Review

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) and Li & Fung (OTCMKTS:LFUGY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KDDI and Li & Fung’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KDDI $41.98 billion 1.63 $5.01 billion $1.15 12.90 Li & Fung $12.70 billion 0.08 $35.14 million N/A N/A

KDDI has higher revenue and earnings than Li & Fung.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

0.1% of KDDI shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for KDDI and Li & Fung, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KDDI 0 0 0 0 N/A Li & Fung 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares KDDI and Li & Fung’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KDDI 11.95% 12.32% 6.01% Li & Fung N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

KDDI has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Li & Fung has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KDDI beats Li & Fung on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KDDI

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo. The Business Services segment offers smartphones and other devices, network and cloud services, and data center services to corporate customers under the TELEHOUSE brand. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Li & Fung

Li & Fung Limited, an investment holding company, engages in managing the supply chain for retailers and brands worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Services and Products. The Services segment provides supply chain solutions, including product design, raw materials procurement, production and quality control, warehouse management, and last-mile delivery to retail stores or end-consumers in footwear and apparel, fast-moving consumer goods, food and beverage, and healthcare industries. The Products segment is involved in the onshore wholesale business. The company also engages in the distribution of fireworks. In addition, the company provides design and marketing, export trading, transportation, sample production, management and consultancy, sourcing, management support, commission agent, logistics, trade-related credit, accounting, freight forwarding, packaging, storage and warehousing, and customs brokerage services. Further, it designs, sources, and delivers apparel, accessories, and household items. The company serves specialty stores, department stores, big box retailers, e-commerce companies, hypermarkets, off-price retailers, and clubs. It operates through a network of approximately 230 offices and 270 distribution centers. Li & Fung Limited was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

