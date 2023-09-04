Kava (KAVA) Trading Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. In the last seven days, Kava has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. Kava has a market cap of $482.99 million and approximately $9.90 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can now be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00002520 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00037885 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00026002 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00012616 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003597 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 742,429,815 tokens and its circulating supply is 742,518,574 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

