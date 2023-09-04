Dell Technologies (DELL) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL):

9/1/2023 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/1/2023 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/1/2023 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/1/2023 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/1/2023 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $45.00 to $58.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/1/2023 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $53.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/1/2023 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/1/2023 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $57.00 to $69.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/1/2023 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $60.00 to $70.00.

9/1/2023 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $60.00 to $70.00.

9/1/2023 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $60.00 to $70.00.

9/1/2023 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $62.00 to $74.00.

8/18/2023 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/18/2023 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $60.00.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL traded up $11.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.19. 32,070,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,342,130. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.45. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $70.28. The company has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 144.74%. The firm had revenue of $20.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $195,365,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $195,365,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $5,944,257.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 650,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,851,917.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,965,841 shares of company stock valued at $219,485,757. 48.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $529,103,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 655.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,534,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,351,000 after buying an additional 3,934,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 36,540.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,151,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,505,000 after buying an additional 3,142,477 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,100,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 255.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,239,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,294,000 after buying an additional 2,329,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

