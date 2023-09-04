NFT (NFT) Hits Market Cap of $674,884.38

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 4th. One NFT token can now be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a market capitalization of $674,884.38 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NFT has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00007257 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00021155 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00017417 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00015279 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25,784.51 or 1.00095933 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About NFT

NFT is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01830771 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.