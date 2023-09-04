Braime Group PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 5.25 (LON:BMT)

Braime Group PLC (LON:BMT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.25 ($0.07) per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Braime Group Stock Performance

Braime Group stock remained flat at GBX 1,475 ($18.63) during trading hours on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Braime Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,110 ($14.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,399 ($30.30). The company has a market capitalization of £21.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 768.23 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,386.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,613.32.

Braime Group Company Profile

Braime Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of bulk material handling components and monitoring equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, Australia, and Asia. It manufactures and sells deep drawn metal presswork products. The company was formerly known as T.F.

