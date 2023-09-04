Braime Group PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 5.25 (LON:BMT)

Braime Group PLC (LON:BMT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.25 ($0.07) per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Braime Group Stock Performance
Braime Group stock remained flat at GBX 1,475 ($18.63) during trading hours on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Braime Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,110 ($14.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,399 ($30.30). The company has a market capitalization of £21.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 768.23 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,386.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,613.32.
Braime Group Company Profile
