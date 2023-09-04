Achain 24-Hour Volume Reaches $165,859.71 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $165,859.71 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Achain has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Achain coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00009351 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000300 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002682 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002238 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001185 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001661 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003619 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002685 BTC.
About Achain
Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.
