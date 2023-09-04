Compound (COMP) Price Reaches $39.93 on Top Exchanges

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Compound token can currently be bought for approximately $39.93 or 0.00155018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $312.07 million and approximately $20.15 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Compound has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00050244 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00025583 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00025992 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003842 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000232 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 192.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,815,360 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,815,308.79532253 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 40.49373067 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 403 active market(s) with $22,191,346.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

