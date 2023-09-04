ReddCoin Trading 353.4% Higher Over Last Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 192.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 4th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $8.55 million and $103.51 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 353.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.33 or 0.00245870 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00014308 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00017050 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000495 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

