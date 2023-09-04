Kaspa (KAS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $7.00 Million

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. In the last seven days, Kaspa has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0334 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges. Kaspa has a total market cap of $684.32 million and approximately $7.00 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 20,491,169,627 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 20,479,179,402.25753. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.03405493 USD and is down -3.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $6,679,449.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

