Theta Fuel Price Tops $0.0311 on Top Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.0311 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $195.13 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00037822 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00025969 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00012496 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003609 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,268,025,424 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

