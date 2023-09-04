Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $21,599.43

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870,555.05 and approximately $21,599.43 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00007306 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00021167 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00017320 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00015245 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25,738.37 or 0.99895324 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00140084 USD and is up 2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $18,852.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

