The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,835 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after buying an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 29,554.9% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,109,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,109,000 after buying an additional 5,092,020 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,582,715,000 after buying an additional 2,247,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $563,524,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $333.08. 2,317,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,833,470. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $322.06 and a 200-day moving average of $303.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

