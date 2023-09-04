Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Raised to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CBWBF has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

OTCMKTS:CBWBF traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.98. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.66. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $21.37.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

