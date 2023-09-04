Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,543,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,303 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.1% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.17% of UnitedHealth Group worth $729,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 4,992 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $87,114,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 335.1% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 62,712 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,637,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $560.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $577.53.

NYSE UNH traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $476.24. 3,165,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,461,974. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The company has a market cap of $441.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $490.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $487.20.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

