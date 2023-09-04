G999 (G999) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $5,004.53 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, G999 has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00038102 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00026068 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00012523 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003629 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

